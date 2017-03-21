Daniel Sedin scores in OT to lift Can...

Daniel Sedin scores in OT to lift Canucks over Blackhawks

Daniel Sedin scored a power-play goal 2:12 into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Tuesday night to end a six-game skid. With his twin brother Henrik Sedin screening goalie Scott Darling, Daniel Sedin connected on a high, long shot.

