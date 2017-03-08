Chicago defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson is set to return from an upper-body injury Thursday night against Anaheim, giving the Blackhawks a boost as they try to chase down Minnesota for the Central Division title and top spot in the Western Conference D Niklas Hjalmarsson set to return for Chicago Blackhawks Chicago defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson is set to return from an upper-body injury Thursday night against Anaheim, giving the Blackhawks a boost as they try to chase down Minnesota for the Central Division title and top spot in the Western Conference Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m0YE86 FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson controls the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Chicago.

