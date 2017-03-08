D Niklas Hjalmarsson set to return fo...

D Niklas Hjalmarsson set to return for Chicago Blackhawks

Yesterday Read more: The Chronicle Herald

The 29-year-old Hjalmarsson is skating again and looks ready to return Thursday night against Anaheim, giving Chicago a boost as it tries to chase down Minnesota for the Central Division title and top spot in the Western Conference. The durable has been sidelined for four straight games with an upper-body injury after missing a total of two games in the previous three seasons.

Chicago, IL

