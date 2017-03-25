Chicago Blackhawks Stars Will Need Protection Come Playoff Time
In a new era in the NHL where Player Safety has drawn the line on hard hits, players like Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are given even more space which has been deadly. With just 8 games to go in the regular season, the Blackhawks have climbed the Central Division ladder and now have sole possession of 1st place.
