Chicago Blackhawks Reassign Jeff Glass To Rockford
The Chicago Blackhawks called up Jeff Glass to be the backup for Corey Crawford on March 3rd after Scott Darling injured himself, and now he's getting sent back down to Rockford. The Chicago Blackhawks signed Jeff Glass on February 23rd basically to get compliant for the expansion draft, but no one expected Glass to ever get called up to Chicago this season.
