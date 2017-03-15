Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane May Have More Awards In Store
Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane took partial control of first place on the NHL's scoring leaderboard Tuesday night. Kane netted a goal and had two assists against the Montreal Canadiens to bring his point total to 76, tying Edmonton Oilers phenom Connor McDavid.
