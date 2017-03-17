Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Crashes SportsNet Radio Show

The Chicago Blackhawks are no stranger to odd media appearances, and star winger Patrick Kane added to his personal list earlier today If Patrick Kane wasn't a hockey player for the Chicago Blackhawks, what jobs could you see him holding? Barista? Lifetime student who crashes in a fraternity house? Jimmy Buffet cover band lead singer? Frankly, it's hard to imagine Kane doing anything other than playing hockey. That's part of the reason it was so strange to see a man who looked oddly similar to Kane show up on SportsNet's "Hockey Central At Noon" radio show - in construction worker gear.

