Chicago Blackhawks' Panarin Latest To See Trouble For Remarks, Actions
An old video featuring Chicago Blackhawks forward Artemi Panarin put the Russian in an unsavory light and forced an apology Late Sunday night, a video of Chicago Blackhawks winger Artemi Panarin surfaced on YouTube from an interview with a Russian TV station in 2012. In that segment, Panarin and another teammate from the KHL are asking questions to one another in Russian, and one of the questions asked was, "What could you never do?" In response to the question, Panarin jokingly responded, "Have sex with a black woman."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|35
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC