Chicago Blackhawks' Panarin Latest To...

Chicago Blackhawks' Panarin Latest To See Trouble For Remarks, Actions

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Blackhhawk up

An old video featuring Chicago Blackhawks forward Artemi Panarin put the Russian in an unsavory light and forced an apology Late Sunday night, a video of Chicago Blackhawks winger Artemi Panarin surfaced on YouTube from an interview with a Russian TV station in 2012. In that segment, Panarin and another teammate from the KHL are asking questions to one another in Russian, and one of the questions asked was, "What could you never do?" In response to the question, Panarin jokingly responded, "Have sex with a black woman."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb 13 Phartinoff 7
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb 13 Phartenstein 12
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Feb 13 Phartacus 2
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14) Jan '16 Fart news 35
See all Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,817 • Total comments across all topics: 279,406,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC