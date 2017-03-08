Chicago Blackhawks' Panarin Latest To See Trouble For Remarks, Actions

An old video featuring Chicago Blackhawks forward Artemi Panarin put the Russian in an unsavory light and forced an apology Late Sunday night, a video of Chicago Blackhawks winger Artemi Panarin surfaced on YouTube from an interview with a Russian TV station in 2012. In that segment, Panarin and another teammate from the KHL are asking questions to one another in Russian, and one of the questions asked was, "What could you never do?" In response to the question, Panarin jokingly responded, "Have sex with a black woman."

