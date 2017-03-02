Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- The Best Deal Is No Deal

Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! The Chicago Blackhawks didn't make a deal if you throw out a Spencer Abbott Rockford Ice Hogs trade on the NHL Trade Deadline Day, and I'm alright with that! The Chicago Blackhawks made a couple of minor moves in the week leading up to the NHL Trade deadline, and you can, maybe can call the Johnny Oduya deal a major move for the Blackhawks this year. The best part of all of the deals is that the Hawks didn't give up any prospects or youth this year or a top draft pick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.