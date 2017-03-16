Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Shuffling Lines
Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! Yesterday we found out that Artem Anisimov will be out for 3 to 4 weeks, and now Joel Quenneville will be shuffling lines until #15 can get back in the lineup. The Chicago Blackhawks are back to their winning ways having won two straight games, and yet the good times came with some bad with Artem Anisimov being injured in Montreal on Tuesday night.
