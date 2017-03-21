Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Remember When
Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! The Chicago Blackhawks host the Vancouver Canucks tonight at the United Center which make me ask, remember when the Canucks were good and a rival? The Chicago Blackhawks host the Vancouver Canucks who at one time just a few years back were one of the Chicago Blackhawks rivals after facing them 3 straight years in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The best thing about those series was they were fun to watch, and they had characters in them that made the plot lines thick.
