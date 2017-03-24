Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- 8 Point Lead

Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! The Chicago Blackhawks put out just enough effort last night to pick up 2 points at the end of the night, and oh by the way they have an 8 point lead in the Central Division. The Minnesota Wild are in a tail spin and the Chicago Blackhawks are picking up points even when they aren't putting up their best efforts which makes for a huge 8 point lead in the Central Division with 8 games left to play.

