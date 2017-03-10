Chicago Blackhawks' Jeff Glass Sees Best Chance At Starting Tonight
We haven't seen any of Jeff Glass since the Chicago Blackhawks called him up to back up Corey Crawford in goal, but there's an outside chance that could change tonight When Chicago Blackhawks backup goaltender Scott Darling went down with a hand injury in a practice last week, the Blackhawks responded by calling up the fast-rising Jeff Glass from Rockford. While there was little chance Glass would see much, if any, playing time behind incumbent starter Corey Crawford, it's always good to have backup.
