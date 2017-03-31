Chicago Blackhawks Host Columbus Blue Jackets Live Streaming, Predictions, & More
The Chicago Blackhawks travel back to the United Center after a 3 game road trip, and they get to face-off against the red hot Columbus Blue Jackets tonight. The Chicago Blackhawks finally looked like the team we grew accustomed to watching on Wednesday night when they snapped out of their funk and blew out the Pittsburgh Penguins on their home ice.
