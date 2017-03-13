Blackhawks vs. Senators preview 2017: Start time, schedule, live streaming
John Hayden will likely make his NHL debut for the Chicago Blackhawks when the team visits the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre. Hayden, who signed a two-year contract earlier this week after completing his senior season at Yale, is projected to skate on the top line with Richard Panik and Jonathan Toews.
