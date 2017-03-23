Blackhawks vs. Panthers preview 2017: Start time and schedule
The Chicago Blackhawks begin their three-game road trip in Florida against the Panthers on Saturday at BB&T Center. Chicago enter the game after defeating Dallas in a shootout on Thursday to build its lead atop the Central Division and Western Conference by eight points over Minnesota.
