Blackhawks strike fast in third, rally past Avs 6-3

8 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Jonathan Toews scored twice and Richard Panik and Artemi Panarin each had one in a span of 3:02 in the third period to erase Colorado's two-goal lead and rally the Chicago Blackhawks past the Avalanche 6-3 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win. Patrick Kane scored his team-leading 32nd goal and Marcus Kruger added an empty-netter for Chicago , which won for the 17th time in its last 20 games to pull seven points ahead of slumping second-place Minnesota in the Central Division.

