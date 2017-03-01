Blackhawks sign undrafted free agent Matthew Highmore to 3-year entry-level contract
The 21-year-old center has 32 goals and 82 points in 58 games this season for the Saint John Sea Dogs of the QMJHL. Highmore, 21, has set career highs in his fifth season with the Saint John Sea Dogs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
