Blackhawks sign prospect Anthony Louis to 2-year contract

Blackhawks sign prospect Anthony Louis to 2-year contract

15 hrs ago Read more: Second City Hockey

The Chicago Blackhawks signed prospect Anthony Louis to a two-year entry-level contract through 2018-19 season Tuesday. Louis will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Chicago, IL

