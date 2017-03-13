Blackhawks sign prospect Anthony Louis to 2-year contract
The Chicago Blackhawks signed prospect Anthony Louis to a two-year entry-level contract through 2018-19 season Tuesday. Louis will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
