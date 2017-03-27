Blackhawks Sign Iacopelli to 2-Year Deal

Read more: NBC Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Matheson Iacopelli may have seen his dreams of getting to the Frozen Four dashed over the weekend, but he has gotten a great consolation prize as he has signed a two-year entry level contract with the team. Iacopelli, a third round draft pick of the Blackhawks in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, will report to the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, and his entry-level deal won't officially kick in until next season.

