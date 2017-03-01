Blackhawks Scott Darling out with upper-body injury; Jeff Glass recalled from AHL
Chicago Blackhawks backup goaltender Scott Darling will not dress for the team's game Friday against the New York Islanders due to an upper-body injury. In a corresponding move, the Hawks have recalled Jeff Glass from the Rockford IceHogs of the American League to serve as Corey Crawford 's backup.
