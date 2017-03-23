Blackhawks prospect Roy Radke to have...

Blackhawks prospect Roy Radke to have season-ending shoulder surgery

Read more: Second City Hockey

Radke, 20, signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League on March 21 after completing his third season with the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League. After rehab, Radke is expected to play in Chicago's prospect camp this summer, the Traverse City rookie tournament and training camp, according to Powers.

Chicago, IL

