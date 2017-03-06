Blackhawks' Panarin sorry for racially-charged comment from 2012
That's what Chicago Blackhawks winger Artemi Panarin found out after a racially-charged comment he made back in 2012 while playing in Russia resurfaced over the weekend. Panarin said he could never "have sex with a black woman," while being quizzed by a teammate as part of a Russian TV segment that was taped while he played in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League.
