Blackhawks' Marian Hossa nominated for 2017 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy
The forward is one of 30 nominees for an award given to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. The Chicago chapter of Professional Hockey Writers' Association announced Friday it has nominated Chicago Blackhawks forward Marian Hossa as the team's candidate for the 2016-17 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.
