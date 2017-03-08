Blackhawks' goal for final stretch? Chase down Wild
With their final significant break in the rearview mirror, the Blackhawks are ready for an all-out sprint to the finish. When the upcoming 17-games-in-31-days stretch ends, we'll know what seed the Hawks have earned and which team they'll play to open the postseason.
