Blackhawks' DeBrincat heating up with Erie Otters
Alex DeBrincat has piled up 62 goals in 59 games for the Erie Otters this season, becoming just the third player in OHL history to record three straight 50-goal seasons. DeBrincat was a second-round pick of the Blackhawks last June and is hoping to make the team next season.
