Blackhawks booming: Three reasons Chicago is coming on strong at right time
Having won seven straight and 12 of their last 13 prior to a four-day break this week, the Blackhawks are setting up for a late run at the Central Division title, not to mention a deep journey into the postseason. Even with the Minnesota Wild edging the San Jose Sharks Sunday night to temporarily reclaim division supremacy, Chicago could not have begun its brief break any better.
