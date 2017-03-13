Blackhawks assist on Momence student's goal
Anders Lindgren, a Momence High School senior and Kankakee Irish hockey player, received a scholarship last week from the Chicago Blackhawks Alumni Association. The fund awards college scholarships to the most deserving high school hockey players based on the applicant's level of community service, volunteerism, good citizenship and hockey talent.
