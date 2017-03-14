Backup goalie Jonathan Bernier makes the most of his opportunity with the Ducks
Ducks goalie Jonathan Bernier, right, blocks a shot as Blackhawks center Tanner Kero, left, watches the puck during the third period on Thursday. Ducks goalie Jonathan Bernier, right, blocks a shot as Blackhawks center Tanner Kero, left, watches the puck during the third period on Thursday.
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|35
