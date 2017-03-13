Anisimov injured in Blackhawks victory

After an impressive 4-2 victory Tuesday night in Montreal, the Blackhawks are in first place, have won 14 of 17 and are playing as well as any team in the NHL. But a first-period injury to Artem Anisimov may mean the Hawks will be without their second-line center for a significant period of time, which could seriously hamper their Stanley Cup chances.

