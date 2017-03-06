Alex DeBrincat joins Patrick Kane in ...

Alex DeBrincat joins Patrick Kane in the OHL's 60-goal season club

The historic milestones for Alex DeBrincat keep piling up. The Chicago Blackhawks prospect scored his 59th and 60th goals of the season for the Erie Otters on Sunday, becoming the 34th player in OHL history to record 60 goals in a single season.

Chicago, IL

