Will mandatory bye week cool red-hot ...

Will mandatory bye week cool red-hot Chicago Blackhawks?

The NHL instituted a bye week for every team this season -- a five-day break with no games or practices -- and it could not have come at a worse time for the red-hot Blackhawks. Coach Joel Quenneville would probably love it if his team could play every other day for the next month considering what they did in their last five games, which was win them all on the road by a combined score of 23-12.

Chicago, IL

