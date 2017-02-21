Wild likes the results of its recent tinkering
It's not often that a team - or, to be accurate, it's not often the Wild specifically - is so secure with its position in the standings that it can enter into a few weeks' worth of experimentation two months before the playoffs. But that's what coach Bruce Boudreau and General Manager Chuck Fletcher did this past month while moving Charlie Coyle back and forth from right wing and center, flipping Erik Haula between third- and fourth-line center, giving youngsters Alex Tuch, Gustav Olofsson and Mike Reilly looks and kicking fourth-line center Tyler Graovac, as it turned out Monday, temporarily to the curb.
