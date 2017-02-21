West-leading Wild aim to avoid post-bye blues
That's when the Western Conference leaders come back from their bye, the five-day gap on every team's schedule gained by the NHL Players Association as a concession for the new All-Star Game format. The league's current cumulative post-bye record is a woeful 4-12-4 with 10 teams, including the Wild, yet to test their ability to avoid coming back rusty.
