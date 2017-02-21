Wednesday's Coyotes Tracks - Clayton Keller earns praise

Coyotes goalie Mike Smith blasts NHL concussion protocol rule - AZCentral Mike Smith didn't allow a single goal that counted in practice on Tuesday, but the Coyotes goalie was still hopping mad a day after being removed from Monday night's game against the visiting Anaheim Ducks . Brooks Laich waived by the Leafs - Pension Plan Puppets Or maybe it's more accurate to say he was waived by Lou Lamoriello.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Five For Howling.