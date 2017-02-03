Van Riemsdyk scores late, Blackhawks beat Stars 5-3

Trevor van Riemsdyk put in a rebound with 4:03 left to lift the Chicago Blackhawks over the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Saturday night. Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen stopped a close-range shot by Artem Anisimov , but van Riemsdyk followed to put the puck under Lehtonen and make it 4-3.

