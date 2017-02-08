Toews' goal in OT lifts Blackhawks over Wild

Chicago Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews pats teammate Nick Schmaltz on the helmet after Schmaltz scored the second goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. less Chicago Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews pats teammate Nick Schmaltz on the helmet after Schmaltz scored the second goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, ... more Chicago Blackhawks teammates celebrate after scoring a third goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.