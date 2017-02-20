Teams 'losing hope' of prying John Ha...

Teams 'losing hope' of prying John Hayden from Blackhawks, per report

Tuesday Feb 14

Teams looking into signing Chicago Blackhawks prospect John Hayden as a college free agent this summer are "losing hope," reports Sportnet's Elliotte Friedman . Hayden could pass on signing with the Blackhawks to hit the open market in the offseason, but indications are that he'll pass in order to sign an entry-level deal with Chicago.

Chicago, IL

