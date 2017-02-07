Struggling in the AHL, McNeill still wants to make the big leagues
Mark McNeil was a first-round draft pick for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2011. Now, he is playing for the Rockford IceHogs for the fourth straight season, but says he still has the dream to make it the NHL full time.
