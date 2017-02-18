Ryan Hartman: Decision to fight Oiler...

Ryan Hartman: Decision to fight Oilers' Eric Gryba a 'no brainer'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Blackhawks forward Ryan Hartman had an interesting choice of words after Saturday night's 3-1 loss to the Oilers when describing his decision to fight Oilers defenseman Eric Gryba in the second period - a fight that led to multiple penalties for Hartman and an Oilers power play on which they scored the game's first goal in the second period. Hartman said the decision was a "no brainer," which was a noteworthy description given the stories of some former NHL enforcers who have battled consequences of head trauma in retirement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb 13 Phartinoff 7
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb 13 Phartenstein 12
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Feb 13 Phartacus 2
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan 27 BinocularsPharts 4
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14) Jan '16 Fart news 35
See all Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,815 • Total comments across all topics: 278,982,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC