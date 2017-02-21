Rozner: Chicago Blackhawks ponder sho...

Rozner: Chicago Blackhawks ponder shopping as deadline nears

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews puts the puck past Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. It was certainly replay worthy, embarrassing the Buffalo goaltender on the final goal of the night, but it should be noted that he was looking to pass to Artem Anisimov again and admitted postgame that he may have overdone the celebration given the relative lack of importance of that particular tally. That came late in the second period, a subtle but important move by Nick Schmaltz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb 13 Phartinoff 7
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb 13 Phartenstein 12
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Feb 13 Phartacus 2
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan 27 BinocularsPharts 4
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14) Jan '16 Fart news 35
See all Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,678 • Total comments across all topics: 279,062,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC