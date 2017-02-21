Rozner: Chicago Blackhawks ponder shopping as deadline nears
Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews puts the puck past Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. It was certainly replay worthy, embarrassing the Buffalo goaltender on the final goal of the night, but it should be noted that he was looking to pass to Artem Anisimov again and admitted postgame that he may have overdone the celebration given the relative lack of importance of that particular tally. That came late in the second period, a subtle but important move by Nick Schmaltz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan 27
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|35
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC