Rozner: Blackhawks' Toews hot, but not changed

He's so popular these days it's as if he won the lottery -- or got his hands on Cubs playoff tickets. Out of the woodwork have come the masses to universally praise the Blackhawks captain now that he has 24 points in his last 14 games, tops in the NHL since Jan. 22. With national TV in town Sunday night, that question was asked of just about everyone in and around the Hawks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.