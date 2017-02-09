Postgame: Entertaining, sometimes controversial game leads to a point for Wild
Hesitant to say this because I didn't hear anything that was said about the Wild on NBC Sports Network, but I did see the tweets from Jeremy Roenick criticizing the Wild's decision to start Darcy Kuemper and saw all over Twitter that Mike Milbury apparently called the Wild "cocky" for starting Kuemper against Chicago. You're analysts for the national rights holder about to telecast three consecutive Wild games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan 27
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|35
|Richard Panik not with Blackhawks yet due to vi... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC