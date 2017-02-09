Pizza fans meet Blackhawks hockey gre...

Pizza fans meet Blackhawks hockey great Roenick

Former Chicago Blackhawk Jeremy Roenick recently was recognized with a "One More Shift" appearance on United Center ice, but his freshest honor came when he appeared Wednesday, Feb. 8, as a celebrity bartender and guest at Aurelio's Pizza. Roenick visited Aurelio's locations in Naperville and Geneva to meet with fans, sign autographs, gush about pizza and serve drinks for fans who bought tickets to special lunch events.

Chicago, IL

