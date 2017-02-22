PHT Morning Skate: A spirited fight between Sam Bennett and Ryan Johansen
Sportsnet's Steve Dangle breaks down some of the key trades that helped teams lift the cup. From Carolina's acquisition of Mark Recchi and Doug Weight in 2006 to Los Angeles getting Jeff Carter in 2012, every one of these moves helped in some way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan 27
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|35
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC