One more way Chicago Blackhawks can honor Mikita

As one of the first to use a curved stick and to permanently don a helmet, Mikita was truly a hockey trailblazer, and he had to be one of the easiest selections when the league unveiled its impressive top-100 list last month. A Chicago Blackhawks organization that once alienated its past stars, and almost all of its fans, has done an incredible spin-o-rama over the past 10 years and -- like Mikita -- also has done an incredible job of thinking outside the box.

