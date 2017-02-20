One more way Chicago Blackhawks can honor Mikita
As one of the first to use a curved stick and to permanently don a helmet, Mikita was truly a hockey trailblazer, and he had to be one of the easiest selections when the league unveiled its impressive top-100 list last month. A Chicago Blackhawks organization that once alienated its past stars, and almost all of its fans, has done an incredible spin-o-rama over the past 10 years and -- like Mikita -- also has done an incredible job of thinking outside the box.
