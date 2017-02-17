Oilers' McDavid ahead of the game
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid celebrates his empty net goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with teammate Oscar Klefbom during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Chicago. Asked if he was surprised that Oilers superstar Connor McDavid lived up to the hype that accompanied him coming out of the 2015 draft, Jonathan Toews hesitated only for a second and said: "Yeah, because it rarely ever happens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan 27
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|35
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC