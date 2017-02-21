Niklas Hjalmarsson out vs. Blues with upper-body injury, listed as 'day to day'
The Chicago Blackhawks will be without defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, but luckily that's the bad news. The good news is that Hjalmarsson is being listed as "day to day" with an upper-body injury, which means that he should be back in the lineup fairly soon.
