NBC Sports Presents 7 NHL Games in 7 Days
NBC Sports presents seven NHL games in seven days this week, including three matchups featuring the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Wild, beginning on Wednesday Night Rivalry , when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Zach Parise and the Wild make their second appearance on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN, when they host Tyler Johnson and the Tampa Bay Lightning, and wrap up the week on NBC's NHL Game of the Week on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, when they welcome Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings.
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan 27
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|35
|Richard Panik not with Blackhawks yet due to vi... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
