Michal Rozsival healthy, could return to Blackhawks lineup Sunday

One of the reasons the Blackhawks kept rookie defenseman Gustav Forsling in Rockford coming out of their extended break was because veteran defenseman Michal Rozsival was close to returning from injury. Coach Joel Quenneville said Saturday that Rozsival was now healthy enough to return from a foot injury that kept him out of action since he was hurt in a practice before the All-Star break in late January.

